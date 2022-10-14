Mumbai traffic police makes seat belts compulsory for all car passengers from Nov 1st

The Mumbai traffic police issued an order that the seat belts will be compulsory for vehicle drivers as well as all passengers travelling in the vehicle from November 1 onwards.

The Mumbai Police further said that the motorists are being given time till November 1 to install seat belt facilities in vehicles that do not have seat belts for all commuters.

"Therefore, all motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019," the notification read.