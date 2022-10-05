Mumbai University postpones Semester 5 exam until Diwali

The University of Mumbai has postponed all semester-end winter exams untill after Diwali. The new date for the exam will be released soon by the University.

The decision to change the exam timetable was taken into board of examinations and evaluations meeting after the university received several appeals from students.

“The notice announcing exam dates was released less than a month before the commencement of exams, leaving students very little time to prepare for both internal and external theory as well as practical exams,” said a letter addressed to the BoEE by TY BSc-Computer Science students of D G Ruparel College, Matunga.

It further highlighted how this specific batch has only appeared for online exams until May this year, leaving many students ill-prepared for a two-and-a-half-hour physical examination at such short notice.

