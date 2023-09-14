Mumbai's iconic Bademiya eatery sealed by FDA after rats found in kitchen

On Wednesday, the Food and Drugs Administration carried out an inspection at the well-known Bademiya restaurant in South Mumbai due to concerns about unhygienic food practices. During the FDA's investigation, rats and cockroaches were discovered within the restaurant's kitchen.

On further inspection, the officials found out that the eatery, which is 76 years old, did not have a license under the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India. The iconic food stall located in Colaba, behind the Taj Mahal hotel, is famous for its lip-smacking kebabs and late-opening hours which attracts tourists from all over the world.

According to a report of India Today, A surprise raid was conducted on Wednesday evening at Bademiya outlets revealing all its outlets did not had license for operating. However we will be issuing stop work notice and further action will be taken. Meanwhile inspection is still ongoing, said an FDA official.

The restaurant owner said that they had all the licences, except the one from FSSAI and added that work to get the licence from the authority was underway. The license until Covid lockdown has been renewed and for the latter period, we have applied for our licence