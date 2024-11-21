MVA Holds Key Meetings to Secure Support from Independents and Rebels Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Election Results

Voting for the assembly elections has concluded, and this year has seen an increase in voter turnout. Speculations are rife about which party will form the government in the state. Most exit polls have predicted that the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) is likely to return to power. The results will be declared on November 23, and in preparation, the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) are set to hold a meeting today. This meeting will focus on strategies post-results and establishing contact with independent and rebel candidates.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 PM, will be attended by key leaders from the three constituent parties of the MVA. Discussions will revolve around minimizing any potential risks following the results. The alliance is inclined to explore all possible options, including initiating talks with other parties, independents, and rebels. Reports suggest that some independent candidates likely to win have already been contacted by MVA leaders. The meeting will deliberate on what measures might be needed to secure power and whom among the independents or rebels could support the MVA if required.

Political Movements in the Mahayuti

In the Mahayuti camp, political activity has also picked up. On Wednesday night, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Fadnavis had a 20-minute discussion with Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and former RSS Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi. Sources indicate that they discussed the current political scenario and the equations that might emerge post-November 23. After about 25 minutes, Fadnavis left the meeting. While no official details about the discussion were released by the RSS, the meeting in the context of the elections has led to widespread speculation.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti leaders are confident about retaining power in the state. There is ongoing debate about who will assume the Chief Minister’s position. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that party workers wish to see Devendra Fadnavis return as Chief Minister, whereas Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat expressed confidence that Eknath Shinde would remain in the post.