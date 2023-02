MVA organises top-level party meeting before Maharashtra’s budget session in Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) organised a top-level party meeting before Maharashtra’s budget session tomorrow. Leaders Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ambadas Danve, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Parab & others attended the meeting in Mumbai.

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from February 27. The state Budget Session 2023-24 of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to be held from February 27 to March 25 and the budget will be presented on March 9.

The decision has been taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.