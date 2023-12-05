Nagpur: 11,000 cops, 40 bomb squads to be deployed for assembly winter session

At least 11,000 policemen, 40 bomb squads, and 10 companies of the state reserve police force (SRPF) among other security forces will be deployed in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly, scheduled to commence on December 7.

The 14-day winter session of the state assembly will culminate on December 20. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and joint commissioner Aswati Dorje on Monday held a meeting of police officers to strategise about the security arrangements.

The police chief outlined that armed policemen will be strategically stationed around the Vidhan Bhavan to avert any untoward incidents during the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly. A robust security plan involves the deployment of 11,000 policemen, 10 companies of the state reserve police force (SRPF), 1,000 home guards, the counter-terrorism unit Force One, and 40 bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS). This comprehensive approach aims to ensure the security of the state legislature and address potential challenges across the city.

He said that of the 11,000 police personnel, 6,000 have been summoned from different parts of the state. Nine officers of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank from the city and 10 from other districts will be mobilised, while 50 assistant commissioners of police, 75 inspectors, and 20 women inspectors have been called to Nagpur, the official said.

Apart from the police, 30 bomb squads from outside the district have been roped in to provide security to the VIPs, and 10 from the city police force will be deployed as part of the security detail, he said.