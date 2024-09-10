Nagpur Audi Car Accident: "If the Driver is Drunk, Will the Owner Sit Beside Him or Hand Over the Car?" Questions Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has raised serious concerns over the investigation into a recent car accident involving a high-end Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son, Sanket. The accident occurred on the night of September 9 in Nagpur, where the vehicle rammed into several vehicles and motorcycles before crashing into another car.

Wadettiwar criticised the handling of the case, questioning the accountability of the car's owner. “If a driver is drunk, will the owner sit beside him in the car or give the car to the driver? If the driver is responsible, why was the number plate removed? What was the need to hide it?” he asked.

The Audi involved in the accident was found with a missing registration plate, which was later discovered dismantled under the seat.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said police should take action against those who are found guilty and launch a fair probe.

"That car is in the name of my son. The Police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident, no one should be treated differently," he said. He admitted that the Audi car belonged to his son, Sanket.

"Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any Police system. Justice should be equal to all whether one is related to politics or anyone else," he added.

According to the police investigation, the car driver was seen in the CCTV footage coming out from the bar at Dharampeth and drove at breakneck speed for 2 kilometres before crashing into the vehicles.

"A speeding luxury car hit two other cars and a two-wheeler in Nagpur last night. In this accident, both cars and the two-wheeler were damaged and the passengers in the car sustained minor injuries," Sitabuldi police said.

The Sitabuldi police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him. “The incident happened last night when a car dashed two cars and a bike in front of the Center Point Hotel. No one was injured. Two occupants, identified as Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar have been arrested. Medical Examination has been done,” said police officer Anamika Nirmala Anilrav.