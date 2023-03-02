Nagpur: Beautify city for G20: HC tells NMC

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the municipal commissioner on Wednesday to beautify Nagpur for the G20 event. This year's G20 presidency is with India. An international conference is being held in the city as a supporting event. HC wants international representatives should be impressed by the glory of Nagpur.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) needs to create an image of Nagpur as an enterprising, disciplined, clean and law-abiding city of citizens, the court said in an order. It also NMC asked to submit information about what is being done to prepare the city for the event in the next hearing.

Deputy municipal commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe was present in the court during the hearing. He could not provide the information to the court. The court then summoned the municipal commissioner, but he could not attend being occupied elsewhere. Additional commissioner Ram Joshi was also not in the city. So the court fixed the next hearing on Friday.

A PIL is pending in the court regarding of encroachments, illegal parking, and traffic congestion. The court directed the commissioner to immediately remove the unauthorised hawkers on roads.