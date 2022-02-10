Nagpur: Congress protests against PM Modi's statement outside Nitin Gadkari's house

Nagpur Congress and BJP workers came face to face in Nagpur. A large crowd of activists had gathered and police have stepped up security. Congress has started agitation in front of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's house to protest against Prime Minister Modi's statement. At the same time, a large number of BJP workers have also gathered under Gadkari's house. This has increased the tension.

Prime Minister Modi had said that Maharashtra Congress is responsible for spreading corona in the country. The Congress had started a statewide agitation against it. Today in Nagpur, Congress workers staged an agitation in front of Nitin Gadkari's house. Activists chanted slogans, 'Modi government Murdabad' at this time. Also, insults to Maharashtra will not be tolerated, Congress workers demanded that Modi should apologize to the country.

On the other hand, there was a picture of BJP workers carrying flags in front of Congress workers. BJP workers were chanting slogans like 'Jai Shriram', 'Prime Minister Modi Zindabad'.