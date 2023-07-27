Nagpur continues to battle relentless rains, rivers and streams flooded

Vidarbha region experiences heavy rainfall with several districts under a red alert today. Nagpur has been continuously facing relentless rains since Wednesday night, resulting in river and stream flooding. In the Hanuman Nagar area of Hingna taluka, a flood-like situation has emerged, prompting the precautionary placement of NDRF teams on standby.

Similarly, the Wardha district has also been facing rainfall for the past 15 hours, leading to schools being declared closed due to lightning and ongoing downpour. The Dham River in the region has overflowed, and residents are advised to avoid the river bed for safety.

A red alert has been issued for most districts of the state today as heavy rains continue to impact several districts in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli.

The rainfall, which commenced on Wednesday, persists today, accompanied by strong winds and lightning during the night. In Nagpur, the rainfall has broken records, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting normal life in many areas. The Hanuman Nagar area in Hingana taluka has been severely affected by flooding. Prompt response from the administration led to rescue operations and the deployment of the SDRF team to evacuate people stranded in floods, relocating them to safer places since 8 am today.

Unfortunately, farmers have suffered significant losses due to the heavy overnight rains.

Numerous areas in Nagpur city have experienced waterlogging, with places like Padole Chowk, Shankar Nagar, and Mangalmurti Chowk being knee-deep in accumulated water. The situation became dire as water even entered some houses, leading residents to pump out the water in an effort to minimize damage.

The heavy and continuous rainfall has also caused Ambazari Lake to overflow. Remarkably, Nagpur recorded a staggering 164 mm of rainfall within just eight hours, marking the highest amount of rainfall seen in the past 29 years according to meteorological officials.

For the past 18 hours, Wardha district has been experiencing continuous rainfall that began during the night and shows no signs of stopping. As a result of the incessant downpour, both the Dham River and the Wardha river have swelled, leading to flooding in the region. In response to the situation, schools in Wardha district have been granted a holiday for today.