Nagpur Hit-and-Run: Chandrashekhar Bawankule Denies Allegations of Pressurizing Police in Son's Case

The Nagpur hit-and-run case has gained significant attention due to the involvement of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The Nagpur police's delay in investigating the case and taking appropriate action has drawn criticism, with opposition parties alleging that the police are trying to protect Sanket Bawankule. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, has rejected these allegations. Speaking to the media in Akola on Friday, he stated, "I am not putting any pressure on the police for my son."

During the interaction, Chandrashekhar Bawankule firmly denied claims that the ruling BJP is pressuring the police in the Nagpur hit-and-run case. "There is no pressure on the police investigation. I never called the police, I only asked for information once. Even when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Maharashtra recently, I did not mention the case to him," he said.

Bawankule emphasized that the law should apply equally to everyone, stating, "The police should take action against anyone's son, whether it's mine or a member of a common family. The only question now is what charges will be filed against the driver and the occupants of the car. The police are currently investigating this matter."