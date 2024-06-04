Nagpur Lok Sabha Results 2024: BJP Veteran Nitin Gadkari Leads By 32,000 Votes Against Congress' Vikas Thakre

In Nagpur, after the third round of counting, Nitin Gadkari maintains a lead with 1,16,600 votes, while Vikas Thakre trails behind with 84,020 votes. Gadkari's lead stands at 32,580 votes, indicating a significant margin in his favor. This development underscores Gadkari's strong position in the constituency and suggests a favorable outcome for him in the ongoing election.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra were held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. Voting in Nagpur was held in the first phase on April 19.

This is the third time Gadkari is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur. The former BJP president first contested the election from Nagpur in 2014 and then again in 2019.

In 2014, Gadkari had defeated veteran Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar, while in the 2019 polls, he defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole, who is now the grand old party's Maharashtra unit chief. While Gadkari had polled 6,60,221 votes, Patole got 4,44,212.