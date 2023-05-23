Nagpur: Passenger outrage as airline charges Rs 39,000 for 'A' class seat on Mumbai flight

In the competition for ticket prices, companies have started setting arbitrary rates for flights. On Tuesday, May 23, passengers on an Air India flight to Mumbai at 7:30 am were surprised to find out that one of the two empty 'A' class seats cost Rs 39,000. The ticket rates were displayed on Air India's system, causing a commotion among the passengers. This unfair pricing has upset the travellers.

According to reports, the AI-628 flight of Air India is scheduled to depart from Nagpur to Mumbai at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Almost all the tickets for the flight were already booked, except for two 'A' class seats. A passenger, who needed to travel to Mumbai for essential work, inquired about the ticket prices and was shocked to find out that one ticket was priced at Rs 39,000. Even the employees of Air India were surprised by this high rate. In contrast, other airlines operating from Nagpur to Mumbai on Tuesday had ticket prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, as per the system on Monday. This situation highlights the lack of government control over airline ticket rates.