Nagpur: Crime Branch bust drugs racket, seizes MD worth Rs 2 crore

The crime branch of the Nagpur police has busted a big racket of narcotics MD smugglers and recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore from them. Three people have been arrested. The consignment was being brought from Wardha to the city for sale in Holi.

This is the biggest single haul of the drug in the city. The three arrested are Kunal Govind Gabhane (18), Gaurav Sanjay Kaleshwarrao (22), a resident of Shanti Nagar, and Akshay Yewale (22), a resident of Pardi.

Nagpur has become a major centre of MD smuggling. Despite continuous crackdowns, big MD consignments reach here every week from Mumbai. They are then taken to other districts. The police have increased their surveillance of trains and other modes of transport from Mumbai.

The smugglers have also changed their routes. The smugglers hand over consignments to others even before the train reaches Nagpur. Kunal is a known criminal. A murder case is registered against him.

The crime branch received a tip that he was coming from Wardha Road with the drug. Accordingly, cops laid a trap on Thursday night near Sonegaon Metro Station on Wardha Road. At 11.30 pm, Kunal and his accomplice Gaurav were seen coming from Wardha side on a two-wheeler. The police intercepted them. Cops found 1.9 kg of MD in the vehicle's dickey.

The forensic lab confirmed it to be MD, which is worth Rs 2 crore in the market. The police confiscated the drugs.