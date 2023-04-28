Nana Patole criticizes Shinde govt for forcing oil refinery project on residents of Barsu village

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole criticised the Eknath Shinde-led state government for forcing the oil refinery project on the residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri district, and demanded that locals be taken into confidence before going ahead with it.

A section of people from Barsu in Rajapur tehsil, more than 400 km from Mumbai, have been opposing the mega refinery-petrochemical complex proposed to be set up at an estimated cost of several thousand crore rupees, claiming that it would destroy the ecology of the coastal region. More than 100 people were arrested on Tuesday for protesting against the project.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, all partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have been supporting these residents, and have said the state government must proceed only after all the fears of the people are allayed.

Barsu site is an alternative to the one at Nanar, also in Ratnagiri in the state’s Konkan region, project cannot be brought in by attacking the locals. Project can be implemented only by taking people into confidence. If the government continues to indulge in high-handedness, then we will give a befitting reply, said Patole.