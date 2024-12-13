Nana Patole Urges Mallikarjun Kharge To Relieve Him From Maharashtra Congress Chief Post After Poll Defeat

Congress state unit president Nana Patole has requested the party's central leadership to relieve him of his organizational responsibilities, following the party's worst-ever defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, party sources said on Friday.

Congress state unit president Nana Patole has sent an email to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting to be relieved of his duties as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief following the party's worst-ever defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, party sources confirmed on Friday.

The Congress, part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), faced its worst-ever defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, securing only 16 out of the 101 seats it contested. This marked a dramatic loss in its once stronghold, with several senior leaders failing to retain their constituencies.

Nana Patole, the state unit president, managed to retain his Sakoli assembly seat in Bhandara district, but only by a narrow margin of 208 votes.