Nanded Tragedy: 53-Year-Old Woman Dies During 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Event

Nanded, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): A 53-year-old woman died Sunday during the Maharashtra government's ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ event organised by the Nanded district administration on October 13.

Shantabai Shivaji More, a resident of Bhangi, collapsed at the agricultural produce market ground in Nanded, where thousands of women had gathered to attend the event.

The event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but started three hours late. Attendees faced extreme heat and insufficient drinking water, leading to discomfort among participants. Shantabai experienced sudden chest pain and fainted.

Medical personnel on-site provided initial treatment before transferring her to a government hospital in Vishnupuri, where she later died.