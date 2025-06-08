Nanded Tragedy: Three Women Drown in Godavari River While Washing Clothes

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Bhayegaon village of the taluka, where three women drowned while washing clothes in the Godavari river basin. The deceased have been identified as Mahananda Bhagwan Hanamante (35), her daughter Payal Bhagwan Hanamante (13), and niece Aishwarya Malu Hanamante (13).

According to sources, the electric motor on the village borewell had been out of service for the past eight days due to a fire. As a result, Mahananda went to the river along with the two girls to wash clothes. While they were at the riverbank, Payal, who was playing near the water, accidentally slipped into a deep pit and began to drown. Mahananda immediately rushed to rescue her, but tragically, both mother and daughter drowned. In a desperate attempt to help them, Aishwarya also entered the water and drowned.

Two Youths Drown in Bormali Shivara Lake

In another incident reported from Barshitakli taluka, two youths from Chikhalgaon—Yogesh Ashruba Dahale (20) and Kartik Kisan Dahale (19)—drowned in a lake at Bormali Shivara on Saturday afternoon. The duo had visited Rudrayani Devi temple in Chincholi along with friends and later ventured into the lake. Unfortunately, both drowned during the visit.