Nashik: Ex-serviceman stabbed to death in front of family for resisting loot bid

In a horrifying incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, an ex-serviceman, identified as Ravi Dutt Choubey, was brutally stabbed to death in front of his wife and son by inebriated miscreants. The tragic event unfolded on Monday night when Choubey reportedly resisted a loot attempt by the assailants on the Adgaon-Mhasrul Link Road.

The miscreants, under the influence of alcohol, had been obstructing cars on the road, extorting money from passengers. Choubey, along with his family, was en route from Mhasrul to Adgaon when he witnessed the miscreants attacking other commuters in front of a paper mill. When the assailants attempted to extort money from Choubey's car, he bravely confronted them.

Parking his car on the roadside, Choubey got down, prompting two miscreants to flee, mistaking him for a policeman. However, the remaining two attackers viciously assaulted Choubey with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. Taking advantage of the darkness, the assailants fled the scene after the brutal attack.

Promptly, bystanders rushed Choubey to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he was declared brought dead. The incident has sent shockwaves through Nashik, especially considering it follows another recent murder in the city and occurs just three days after Sandeep Karnik assumed the role of City Police Commissioner.

Upon receiving information about the crime, senior police officials swiftly reached the spot. With descriptions provided by eyewitnesses, the police apprehended two suspects—Rishikesh alias Gatlya Fakira Donde and Atharva Deepak Ugle. Investigations are underway, with authorities examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather more insights into the incident.

Choubey, who had retired from the Indian Army and served as a warden in a hostel at Bhujbal Knowledge City, was known for guiding students in various sports.