Nashik: MPCB installs three additional air quality monitors

In an effort to monitor the quality of ambient air, the MPCB has recently added three new continuous air quality monitoring stations at strategic locations within Nashik city.

These newly installed air quality monitoring stations in Nashik city have been made operational and will start functioning soon. Approximately six months ago, the MPCB established an air quality monitoring station in the Gangapur Road area, which has been actively monitoring air quality since then. The four monitoring stations are equipped with continuous automatic monitoring devices to measure carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and nitrogen oxides (NO2). Additionally, they are equipped with beta attenuation gauges to measure the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants.

Three air quality monitoring stations have been established in Nashik city, specifically at Guru Gobind Singh High School in Pathardi, the office building of Ambad Industries & Manufacturers' Association, and the auditorium building of the Nashik Municipal Corporation in Hirawadi. With these additions, the MIDC now has a total of four air quality monitoring stations, providing real-time data on the air quality index of different areas in the city.