Nashik: Police lay trap and catch gang trying to rob motorists on national highway

On Monday night, the Igatpuri police apprehended six members of a gang who had made an attempt to rob motorists who were taking a rest beneath the over bridge located near KPJ College on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. Police also recovered sharp weapons from their possession.

For the past few months, Igatpuri police had been receiving complaints regarding a gang that had been stealing money and jewellery from motorists travelling on the national highway at night.

Inspector Raju Surve deployed a police team and laid a trap to catch the robbers, based on the complaints received about a gang robbing motorists on the national highway at night. The police were successful in nabbing one of the suspects late on Monday night when the gang tried to rob motorists with weapons.

The rest of the gang members were able to flee and take cover in a nearby forest after the arrest of one of their accomplices. The police confiscated sharp weapons such as a sickle, sword, and other dangerous objects from the arrested individual. The police also gathered valuable information regarding the other members of the gang, including their contact details, from the arrested person. Utilizing this information, the police successfully apprehended the remaining five suspects on Tuesday.