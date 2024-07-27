Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead, 50 Narrowly Escape in Multi-Storey Building Collapse in Belapur; CM Eknath Shinde to Provide Necessary Assistance to Victims

Two persons died, while two others were rescued, and 50 people managed to rush to safety when a multi-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area in the wee hours of Saturday, July 27.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 A.M. when residents of the Indira Nivas building in Shahbaz Village were sleeping in their homes, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received information this morning about the building collapse that occurred at dawn today in Shahbaz Village, Sector 19, Belapur, through a discussion with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner. Chief Minister Mr. Shinde instructed the Municipal Commissioner to provide all necessary assistance immediately to the victims affected by the building collapse.

Chief Minister Mr. Shinde is currently in Delhi for a NITI Aayog meeting. Before attending the meeting, he discussed the building collapse incident with Municipal Commissioner Mr. Kailas Shinde over the phone.

Rescue Operation by NDRF Underway at Building Collapse Site in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation by NDRF underway after a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village



Two people have been rescued, one person is reported missing; rescue operation underway https://t.co/0EOI2Iemmgpic.twitter.com/KcOuVun1hd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

Following the building collapse, rescue operations were promptly initiated by the administration. All necessary facilities such as urgent medical care, health services, food and water, clothing, and temporary shelter should be provided immediately to all the victims. The Chief Minister instructed that the municipal corporation and all other relevant administrative departments should urgently provide the necessary assistance to these victims.