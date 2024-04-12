Navi Mumbai Finds Relief from Sweltering Heat as IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2024 01:46 PM

ir="ltr">Navi Mumbai is experiencing relief from the scorching heat for the third consecutive day. IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Regional Centre forecasted a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 32 degrees Celsius. Over the next 48 hours, temperatures will fluctuate between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of approximately 50 percent.

On Wednesday, the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) experienced a high temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius. To tackle the rising temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines to deal with heat-related problems. Residents are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light and breathable clothes, and stay in the shade when outside. It's also suggested to use sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear to minimize exposure to the sun. Pet owners should make sure their pets have access to shaded spots and enough water.