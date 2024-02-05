Navi Mumbai: Five Minor Girls from Two Families Go Missing in Taloja, Kidnapping Case Registered

In a shocking incident, five minor girls from two families, including siblings, have gone missing from Taloja. The police registered a separate case under section 363 of the IPC for kidnapping as the victims are minors and started an investigation. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday morning. “They went missing between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lucky complex in Taloja in Navi Mumbai,” said an official from Taloja police station.



In one instance, two sisters, aged 16 and 14, left for school but did not return home. Simultaneously, in a separate incident, three siblings—14, 07, and 05 years old, all girls—have also gone missing from their residence during the same period. It's noteworthy that all five minor girls reside in the same building. The Taloja police started an investigation soon after a complaint filed by the mother of one of the missing siblings. Also Read: Pune Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Booked for Raping Minor Girl Multiple Times and Threatening To Shoot Her Family.

An official from the Taloja police stated that considering they are all from the same building, there is a possibility that they may have gone somewhere together. However, an ongoing search operation is in progress. Additionally, he mentioned that the authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage of the surrounding area for further insights. Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: School Watchman Rapes 4-Year-Old Student in Kandivali; Arrested.

In December 2023, fear gripped among citizens after 8 to 10 minors went missing within two days. However, most of them return home safely. In 2023, 108 boys and 299 girls went missing. Of these, 100 boys and 262 girls were successfully traced. DCP (Crime) Amit Kale reiterated during a press conference that there were no kidnapping cases. However, there were instances of runaways and the majority of which were resolved.