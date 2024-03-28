Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Duo Apprehended for Cheating Several in Nationwide Cyber Fraud

Two individuals were apprehended by Cyber Cell Police for allegedly defrauding over Rs 44 lakhs from a resident of Navi Mumbai under the guise of promising high returns on stock market investments. Police also confiscated Rs 18.51 lakh from the implicated bank account. The suspects were identified as Nilesh Arun Ingwale, 30, a resident of Yash Raj Complex in Sector 16, Kamothe, originally from Satara, and Sanjay Rambhau Patil, 48, a milk supplier residing in Sector 6/A, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, and a native of Dhule.

A case of cheating of Rs 44.72 lakhs was registered at the Cyber Police station after a Navi Mumbai investor invested in the stock market through a fake mobile application and lost all the money. Police inspector Narahari Kshirsagar conducted technical investigation and on the basis of information, suspected bank account holder accused Ingwale was detained from Kamothe. When he was interrogated, he revealed his accomplice’s name. Subsequently, Patil was also arrested on March 22, 2004 and the duo admitted to have committed the crime. The police recovered 5 cheque books and six debit cards, four mobile phones, 10 SIM cards from the arrested accused. Investigation has revealed that the accused Sanjay Patil is handling the bank account used for cyber fraud. According to police, they are involved in at least 10 cyber frauds across the country. “We have seized a total of Rs 18,51,511 from all bank accounts where the cheated money was transferred,” said PI Kshirsagar.