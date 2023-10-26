Navi Mumbai: Man booked for allegedly raping minor sister on multiple occasions

Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old man from Navi Mumbai township for allegedly raping his minor sister and having unnatural sex with her on multiple occasions since 2016, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police complaint, the now-17-year-old girl said that her brother had been abusing her sexually since she was nine years old. According to the authorities, the accused beat her and threatened to hurt her if she rebuffed his advances.

She went to the NRI police station on Wednesday to file a complaint because she could take the abuse no longer. The siblings live in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods neighbourhood. The complainant alleged that her brother raped her and had unnatural sex with her on various occasions between August 2016 and 2021 and from February to October last year, the police said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said, adding that a probe is on into the case.