Navi Mumbai: Man held with 151 gm methaqualone worth Rs 15 lakh

A man was arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday allegedly with 151.17 grams of methaqualone, a depressant and sedative that is often used as a narcotic drug, a police official said.

The 27-year-old Dombivali resident, identified as Arshad Karar Khan, was held near a shop following a tip off by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police, Senior Inspector Tanvir Sheikh of APMC police station told PTI. The contraband is worth Rs 15.11 lakh and efforts are on to unravel the peddling and client network of the accused, he added.

Thane City Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has so far this year recovered 13 cases under the NDPS Act and seized illegal substances worth nearly Rs 55 lakh. According to senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the ANC, 35 people have been arrested between January 1 and July 13 across the Thane city police commissionerate comprising five divisions. Sharing details of their operations, he said ANC has seized 90 kg of ganja worth Rs 17.3 lakh and arrested three persons.