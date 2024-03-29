Navi Mumbai: Water Cut Likely in Uran as Level of Ransai Dam Dips

Residents and commercial establishments in Uran may soon experience an additional day of water cut as the water level at Ransai Dam, situated in Dighode village and serving the city, has significantly decreased. Currently, the water level is approximately one meter lower than it was at this time last year.

Over the period, the population of Uran has increased and the current water resource is not sufficient to meet the demand. The Ransai Dam was built by MIDC around 50 years ago, and it is the prime source of water for 37 Gram Panchayats, Uran Municipal Council, JNPT township, ONGC, BPCL colonies, and government establishments like defence, among others.

With the rise in temperature, the demand for water has also increased. It is at least two and half months until the monsoon arrives and the remaining water available in the dam needs to be used judiciously to meet the demand in days to come. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) supplies water in Uran from Ransai Dams. It has already imposed a water cut on Tuesdays and Fridays of the week in November itself to ensure water supply till monsoon.

“The level of Ransai dam, which supplies water to the citizens of Uran taluka, has dropped by almost one foot compared to last year,” said a representative of a Gram Panchayat in Uran. He added that this has increased the anxiety. Last year, the Ransai Dam overflowed on July 18 afternoon. The maximum level of the dam is 116.5 feet.