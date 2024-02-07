Navi Mumbai: Woman Goes Into Labour on Local Train, Cops Rush Her to Nerul Hospital for Safe Delivery

A 25-year-old woman, Zakia Mehboob Syed, a resident of Uran, went into labour while travelling on a local train in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai. She was aboard the Uran-Nerul local train when she experienced labour pains around 8:30 am on Tuesday, February 6.

Government Railway Police senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare stated that as soon as the train reached Nerul railway station, they rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby girl. Three women police constables assisted in transporting her to the Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul by ambulance.

Both the woman and her newborn daughter were reported to be in good health, according to the police official cited by PTI. The woman's husband expressed gratitude towards the railway police for their prompt action.