Navneet Rana receives death threat call over Hanuman Chalisa row

Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana has been threatened with death. Navneet Rana has lodged a complaint at the North Avenue Police Station in New Delhi. The Rana couple had been raising the issue of Hanuman Chalisa for the last few days. Navneet Rana had received eight to nine phone calls in the last two to three days. The Rana couple has claimed that the caller said his name was Qadri. Navneet Rana has said that she was threatened with death if she tried to recite Hanuman Chalisa in public. The caller also abused Rana on call, she claimed. The Rana couple has now lodged a complaint in New Delhi.

Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana have been raising the issue of Hanuman Chalisa since last month. They had announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, the couple was later arrested by the Mumbai police. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana had recited Hanuman Chalisa in New Delhi on May 14 after getting bail. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have been receiving threatening phone calls in the last two or three days after constantly raising the issue of reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Navneet Rana was given Y-grade security by the central government last month. Security was provided by the Center against the backdrop of the clash between Shiv Sena and Navneet Rana.

