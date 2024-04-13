NCCF and NAFED to Procure 5 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Summer Onions from Nashik Farmers

The National Co-operative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) have unveiled their joint venture to purchase 500,000 metric tonnes of summer onions from farmers in Nashik. This procurement initiative will be executed through an equal division of responsibilities, with NCCF and NAFED each undertaking 50% of the procurement process.

This yearly procurement initiative is a component of the central government's efforts to aid farmers and maintain stability in agricultural produce prices. However, there have been concerns raised after last year's procurement managed by NCCF, during which farmers voiced dissatisfaction with pricing and encountered delays in payments. NCCF operated just 7 procurement centers, intensifying farmers' complaints. Procurement centers are set to be established in Niphad, Pimpalgaon, Lasalgaon, Chandwad, Umrane, and Vinchur.

The recent export ban has significantly impacted onion prices, adding to farmers' woes. Despite assurances from NCCF and NAFED regarding this year's procurement, farmers remain skeptical due to past issues. In response, NCCF has announced the launch of a supply validation portal, requiring farmers' registration for procurement benefits. Additionally, NCCF has introduced a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) policy to ensure payment directly into farmers' accounts within 3 days of procurement. The agency also pledges support for infrastructure and cold storage facilities for farmers.

While these initiatives by the central government seem promising, farmers continue to face challenges and disappointment during procurement processes. It remains imperative for authorities to address farmers' concerns and ensure transparent and efficient procurement mechanisms.