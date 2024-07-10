NCP Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Approval of Supplementary Demands Without Discussion

In a recent turn of events, the Maharashtra government has approved supplementary demands amounting to ₹94,000 crore without any discussion, leading to sharp criticism from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). NCP state president Jayant Patil expressed strong discontent over the manner in which the ruling party handled the situation in the legislative assembly.

Patil criticized the ruling party for creating a commotion in the assembly and adjourning the house, stating, "The government has imposed an additional burden of ₹94,000 crore on Maharashtra without any debate. This avoidance of discussion shows their lack of transparency, knowing well that the opposition would reject these demands."

He further explained that an all-party meeting was convened yesterday, following two previous meetings where the stance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was made clear. "The meeting was called under the pretext of discussing reservations. Ideally, these meetings should have been held with the consent of opposition parties in both the Legislative Council and Assembly to ensure a unanimous decision," Patil stated.

"However, no such discussion took place. The government consulted the Maratha and OBC communities, and decisions should have been made accordingly. Blaming the opposition for not attending the meeting without making any concrete decisions is pointless. With a majority of 206 MLAs, the government has no reason to fear while running the house," Patil added.

Patil also condemned the approval of the supplementary demands, calling them unlawful. "After presenting a budget of ₹6.70 lakh crore, they immediately proposed supplementary demands of ₹94,000 crore. This reflects a tendency to create financial chaos in Maharashtra," he said, expressing his dissatisfaction.