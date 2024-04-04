NCP's Archana Patil to Contest Dharashiv Seat Against MVA's Omraje Nimbalkar

Mumbai/Dharashiv: For the last few days, there has been a dispute over some seats in the Mahayuti in the state. Ajit Pawar was keen on the Dharashiv seat in the Grand Alliance as the NCP was in power. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare has finally announced the Mahayuti candidate for the Dharashiv Lok Sabha seat. Archana Patil has been fielded from Dharashiv and will be pitted against Maha Vikas Aghadi's Omraje Nimbalkar. The seat-sharing tussle between the Grand Alliance in Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency, which has been in the news for the past few days, has finally been resolved.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Navneet Rana Files Nomination from Amravati (Watch Video)

The seat was vacated by the NCP as expected in the Grand Alliance, where the candidature of Archana Patil, wife of MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil and former vice-president of Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, has been confirmed. After Archana Patil joined the NCP today, Sunil Tatkare announced her name. In the seat-sharing arrangement for the last 15 days, all three parties - Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP - had staked their claim to the Dharashiv Lok Sabha seat. Every day a new name was coming up for discussion. However, in the last three to four days, the movement of talks had picked up pace. The candidate was finally announced today.

Archana Patil's name was finalized after two days of discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. The Dharashiv Lok Sabha seat will now witness a contest between Omraje Nimbalkar and Archana Patil. Archana Patil is the wife of BJP leader and MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil. The Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a situation where the husband is a BJP MLA and his wife is a NCP candidate.