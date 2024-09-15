Never Aspired to Be Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Says Uddhav Thackeray 

In a recent address to protesters in Ahmednagar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray clarified that he never harbored aspirations to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, neither in 2019 nor now. Thackeray, reflecting on his tenure and leadership, emphasized that his strength comes from the unwavering support of the people, drawing parallels to his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, who wielded influence without holding official power.

Thackeray's remarks come amid tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, as NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress have been reluctant to project a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the assembly elections. Last month, Thackeray urged MVA partners to decide on a CM face, but NCP chief Sharad Pawar countered, asserting that the CM candidate would be determined by which party wins the most seats in the alliance.

In his speech, Thackeray criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for betraying Shiv Sena, suggesting that such actions reflect a willingness to betray the people as well. He reiterated that his focus remains on the people's support, not political positions, adding, "No one can retire me till you support me."