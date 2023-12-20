New Covid patient in Thane raises concern

Thane: As the world post the pandemic worked on its way forward, on Tuesday evening, a new patient tested positive for Covid-19 in Thane. The patient is being treated in Thane Corporation's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, as informed by its management.

The covid-19 pandemic has disrupted every possible walk of life. The recovery process from the past one and a half years has been nothing short of remarkable.

However, the news of a 19-year-old from Thane getting the disease has raised worries. The hospital also reported that her condition is critical and her samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for investigation.

That report will be able to reveal the variant responsible for infection, said Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, medical officer of the hospital.



