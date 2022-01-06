Next week crucial, as covid cases will rise drastically, says health department

The growing number of corona patients is increasing the problems of the administration. Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

This statistic is very shocking and is the highest ever recorded in Mumbai. Therefore, this figure is likely to increase further in the coming weeks. Therefore, the state health department is appealing for care.

The third wave of corona has raised concerns. This is because the patient growth rate is increasing rapidly. Therefore, the secretary of the health department Pradip Vyas had written a letter to all the district collectors and municipal commissioners warning them. In the third week of this month, the number of active patients could go up to two lakh and in the coming third wave, the number of covid patients could go up to 80 lakh, it has been warned. Similarly, now that the number of patients is increasing, the possibility that all these statistics may be true cannot be ruled out.

Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166 on Wednesday, the number is likely to cross 20,000 today (Thursday), said Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi. He mentioned this possibility in a tweet and appealed everyone to be careful by using masks.