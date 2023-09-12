NIA offers cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information on ISIS Pune Module case suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each individual who provides information leading to the apprehension of four wanted accused individuals in the ISIS Pune module case.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohmmed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Abdulla, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala and Talha Liyakat Khan, the official said.

NIA, currently investigating the case, has assured that the identities of informants will be kept confidential. The NIA's recent arrests include individuals allegedly actively engaged in promoting the activities of the terrorist organization ISIS within a module based in Pune, Maharashtra. The agency had carried out raids in connection with the Pune ISIS module case and seized a host of incriminating material exposing the banned terrorist organisation’s conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country, an official earlier said.

The NIA last month arrested one Shamil Saquib Nachan in the case and claimed it had seized incriminating material from his residence in Thane district and that the material exposed his conspiracy and of the other accused to spread terror and cause disruption in the country.

As per the agency, Nachan had been working with five other arrested accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, as part of a bigger conspiracy to trigger violence across the country by fabricating and setting off improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

As per preliminary probe, Nachan and the other accused had assembled IEDs in a house in Kondhwa in Pune where they had also organised and participated in a bomb (IED) assembly and training workshop last year, the agency earlier said.