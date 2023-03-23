NIA raids Nagpur resident for suspected links to Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided Abdul Muqtadir's residence in Nagpur, for possible links to Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. A team of 25 NIA agents arrived at Abdul's house at 4 a.m. on Thursday to conduct raids.

According to sources, Abdul also spoke with members of Zakir Naik's IRF. The officials also searched the house of Abdul's neighbours.

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher who also serves as the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). In India, he faces multiple charges of money laundering and hate speech, and he has been in Malaysia since 2017.

Zakir Naik is accused of inciting Muslim youth and terrorists to commit terrorist acts in India and abroad.

According to officials, Abdul Muqtadir spoke to a maulana in Pakistan in 2017, after which he went to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and called Pakistan from there. After that, he was on the NIA's radar, and his residence was searched on Thursday.

During the search, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch was also present, and security personnel were stationed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Abdul was released later after he was given notice. The NIA team confiscated Abdul's mobile phone.