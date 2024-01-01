No Tussle in MVA Over Sharing of Seats for Lok Sabha Elections, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that there is no conflict among the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding the allocation of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He further emphasized that there exists a positive understanding between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and leaders from the Congress, both at the central and state levels in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Raut also said winnability will be the criterion in picking candidates, the remarks coming days after his Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 23 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra" caused heartburn in Congress.

There is no tussle over the seat-sharing issue among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. We (Shiv Sena-UBT) and leaders of Congress in Delhi as well as in Maharashtra share a good understanding. Do not pay attention to remarks made by some leaders about the alliance.

We are ready with our list of seats and tickets will be given to the candidates who are capable of winning the elections, he said. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), and the Congress. Responding to inquiries about the potential inclusion of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar into the MVA alliance, Sanjay Raut mentioned that their relationship with Ambedkar is amicable. He praised Ambedkar's articulate expression of thoughts, particularly against the BJP.

Raut also alleged that industries are relocating from Maharashtra to Gujarat. He criticized Union minister Narayan Rane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for not having the courage to speak out against this trend.

Commenting on the inauguration of various projects in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Raut sarcastically remarked that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) might as well operate from Ayodhya now.