One person stuck in collapsed building in Bandra East rescued, shifted to hospital

One of the persons stuck inside the collapsed building in Behramnagar in Bandra East area of Mumbai has been rescued and shifted to Bhabha Hospital.

His condition is currently critical.

"Alam Shah who was stuck inside the Behram Nagar Bandra East structural collapse for 4 hours has now been rescued and has been shifted to the ICU of Bhabha hospital and is critical. Met his family at the hospital now, prayers for his recovery!," said a tweet from Vandre East MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

( With inputs from ANI )

