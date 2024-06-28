'Opponents' Faces Showed They Are Disappointed': DCMs Fadnavis, Pawar Hail State Budget

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Maharashtra Budget presented by Ajit Pawar, calling it inclusive and fulfilling the aspirations of farmers, women, youth, and backward classes. Fadnavis emphasized that this budget is not one of empty promises but a "people's budget." He assured that all promises made by the government would be fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe.

Following the presentation of the state budget, Uddhav Thackeray criticized it as being full of hollow promises aimed at election gains. Responding to this criticism, Fadnavis stated that the current budget meets everyone's expectations. "This is not a budget of empty promises but of genuine commitments," he said. He highlighted the historic decision to provide free electricity to farmers, support for cotton and soybean producers, and initiatives to create employment for the youth.

Read Also | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Which Sector Gets What? All Major Announcements Made By Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis further remarked that the opposition had spread false narratives to win a few seats in the Lok Sabha, but today's budget has disappointed them. "The opposition's arguments lacked substance, and their faces showed it. They were merely criticizing without basis. This budget will make history, and we will fulfill all our promises on time. This is not an election budget but one of determination," he asserted.

Speaking about the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mentioned that it was his tenth time presenting a budget. "We are not new to this. We have ensured that there is adequate funding for implementing our decisions. We wanted to provide electricity relief, and we have done so. Beneficiaries will receive direct transfers to their accounts. We have also provided Rs. 5 support for cow milk and assistance for the youth, with Rs. 10,000 available for apprenticeships. We have addressed issues concerning cotton and soybean farmers as well."

Ajit Pawar also emphasized that girls from middle-class families will now have access to 100% higher education. "Considering the nation's growth, the state's share is approximately 15%. Our goal is increasing by Rs. 50,000 to 60,000 crores. GST and revenue collections are also rising. Although some allocations might seem insufficient, we will increase them in the supplementary budget. We expect significant support from the 16th Finance Commission. Additionally, we have reduced petrol and diesel prices in Thane, Mumbai, and Greater Mumbai," he concluded.

Read Also | Maharashtra Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Ajit Power Announces Schemes for Women, Youth and Farmers; Details Here