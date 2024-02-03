Opposition Demands Resignation of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Over BJP MLA's Shooting of Shiv Sena Leader

Opposition parties in Maharashtra are urging Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to step down following an incident where a BJP MLA shot and injured a Shiv Sena leader during a land dispute in Thane district. Despite being ruling partners in the state, the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena face criticism over the breakdown of law and order. Congress has cited the incident as evidence of a law and order crisis, while Shiv Sena holds Shinde accountable. NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed concern, emphasizing the need to prevent the 'misuse' of power."

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ulhasnagar firing incident involving a BJP MLA and a local Shiv Sena leader, calling it serious.

According to reports, Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, during a confrontation over a land dispute. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of upholding the law impartially, regardless of political affiliations, stating, "Everyone is equal before the law.

उल्हासनगरच्या हिल लाईन पोलीस ठाण्यात सत्ताधारी आमदारांनी बेछूट गोळीबार करण्याची घटना अतिशय गंभीर आणि चिंताजनक आहे.

हे केवळ कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेला आव्हान नाही, तर राज्य सरकारच्या न्यायदानाच्या कर्तव्यावर आणि विश्वासार्हतेवर लागलेले मोठे प्रश्नचिन्ह आहे. — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 3, 2024

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan called the shooting "extremely serious and worrisome".The incident at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar is not only a challenge to law and order but also puts a question mark on the trustworthiness and responsibility of the state government to deliver justice, Chavan said in a post on his X handle.

Wadettiwar said Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray and will do the same with BJP. Ganpat Gaikwad's statement that Shinde's son is indulging in corruption and nothing happened despite complaining to Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders is shocking. It shows the true colours of 'Maha Yuti' (ruling coalition). As elections draw close, their internal strife will also grow, he claimed. State Congress president Nana Patole said the allegations made by the BJP MLA against the CM are serious and he should resign immediately.