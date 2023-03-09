'Over 1 Lakh Love Jihad Cases In Maharashtra,' claims Mangal Prabhat Lodha

At the Maharashtra Budget Session, State Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha made an unusual statement about love jihad. According to Lodha, over 1 lakh cases of love jihad have been reported in the state. Thousands of citizens have frequently gathered to protest this. Meanwhile, he stated that it is the state government's responsibility to ensure that there is no more Shraddha Walakar in the state, for which an inter-faith marriage committee has been formed.

The Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to collect data on inter-caste and inter-religious marriages in December last year. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on December 13 by the state's women and child development department, the "Inter-caste/Inter-Religious Marriage-Family Coordination Committee (State Level)" will primarily tabulate data on marriages.

"After an inter-religious marriage, girls often have to break up with their family. The committee will act as a link to support the girl concerned about the same. There is no attempt in this government decision to create a rift in society in any way. On the contrary, the work of connecting the two communities will be done through this committee." Lodha also said, "Those opposing the order and the committee should first read the order in its entirety and only then oppose it."