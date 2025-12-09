Palghar Accident: Youth Dies After Speeding Bike Falls Off Naigaon Flyover

Palghar: In tragic turn of events a speeding motorcycle on Naigaon flyover directly plunged off the bridge after crashing the barrier. This incident occurred around 4:30am Sunday morning and 20-year-old man died and another suffered serious injuries. Naigaon flyover connects Naigaon East and West and experiences heavy traffic daily.

Deceased identified as Rohit Ramesh Singh with his companion, Vignesh Katkirva, were traveling at high speed from Naigaon towards Umel Fata on a KTM motorcycle. He lost the control and bike hit the crash barrier and plunged directly off the bridge. Following this, both of them were admitted to hospital in Vasai for treatment, but unfortunately Rohit scummed to injuries.

Also Read: Pune Accident: Two Injured After School Bus Collides With Car on Navale Bridge, Traffic Disrupted

Vignesh Katkirva is hospitalized with injuries after an accident and currently receiving treatment. Manikpur Police have registered a case regarding the incident, which marks the third time a two-wheeler has fallen from the Naigaon flyover.