Palghar district corporator, office bearer join Shinde group

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt, Shiv Sena has suffered a big blow. After 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, now local level activists, corporators, Zilla Parishad members are joining the Shinde group. On Friday night, Shiv Sena office bearers, corporators, Zilla Parishad members of Palghar district extended their support to the Shinde group. Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit and MLA Srinivas Vanaga were also present on this occasion. This is being considered as a big blow to Shiv Sena.

Since Eknath Shinde's rebellion, there was a stir between the majority of Shiv Sena workers and office bearers in Palghar district for a few days. After that, on Friday, many leaders and workers of Shiv Sena arrived at Anandvan Bungalow in Mumbai to join the Eknath Shinde group. For the past several days, there has been a strong recruitment in the Shinde group. Rebel MLAs are showing their strength in every district. So it is likely to be a big headache for Shiv Sena.