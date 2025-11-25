Palghar Tragedy: Class 8 Boy Found Hanging in Hostel Room; Investigation Underway

In unexpected turn of events, Class 8 student found hanging in his room on Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the residential ashram school run by the Tribal Service Society in Vikramgad in Palghar district. Incident came to light when deceased, Tushar Santosh Wangad was absent during prayer time and created panic and distress among students, teachers, and parents.

Reason behind taking this extreme step is not clear, according to FPJ report, his father passed away a few years ago, after which his mother remarried. He was living with his grandmother, later she also passed away, after her death Tushar’s maternal uncles from Savada Wangad Pada took responsibility for his upbringing.

Unanswered questions surround Tushar's death: Was he under mental stress, troubled at school, or facing pressure at home? Police are investigating all potential factors, including harassment.

In Jalna a 13-year-old girl student died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her school . The deceased has been identified as Aarohi Deepak Bitlan. The reason behind the suicide is still under investigation, but her parents have alleged that she took the step due to harassment by a teacher in her school. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and have begun an investigation.

According to the information, a class 8 student, Aarohi, jumped from the third floor of the school building. She was the resident of Mastgad village in Jalna district.

Earlier on Thursday, a 16-year-old class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Delhi. He accused his school teacher in a suicide note and asked his parents for forgiveness. He left home on November 18 and was found dead near the metro station.