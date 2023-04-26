Palghar: Water problem to end by June in Vasai-Virar

In an significant development to solve the water problem of Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander, the work of setting up a water treatment plant at Palghar has almost been completed.

According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas, the work on the plant has reached a higher advanced stage. Water supply will start in the Vasai-Virar complex under the first phase of the project in one to one and a half months. MMRDA is also working on a plan to bring water from Surya river. For this about 88km the work of laying long pipeline has also almost been completed.

The pipeline will pass through underground and above ground. 1.7 km in Mendhavkhind to bring water to the suburb. An underground tunnel has also been prepared. This tunnel of 2.85 diameter has been prepared with the help of Vighnaharta tunnel boring machine, Tunneling work has been completed in Mendwankhind and Tungareshwar tunnel work is going on fast of 403 MLD water will be suppplied under Surya Jalputri Yojana, Mumbai Live reported.

