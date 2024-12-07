Patil Kaki: Mumbai Woman Turns Rs 5,000 Investment Into Crore-Worth Business

Today, we will explore the inspiring journey of a woman who has built her own brand through sheer determination and hard work. Meet Geeta Patil from Mumbai, who started her entrepreneurial journey in her home kitchen and turned it into a thriving business.

From Humble Beginnings to a Flourishing Brand

Success is the result of relentless effort, and Geeta Patil’s story is a testament to this. Starting her business from home, Geeta has grown her brand Patil Kaki into a name synonymous with authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. Today, her venture boasts a turnover of crores, with thousands of orders pouring in from Mumbai and Pune.

Geeta’s son, Vineet Patil, played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s identity and handling its marketing. Inspired by her mother, Kamalabai, who ran a small tiffin service, Geeta turned her passion for cooking into a business. When her husband lost his job in 2016, Geeta took the reins, initially serving tea and snacks to municipal workers. Today, she employs over 50 people and operates a successful food business.

The Early Days

Born and raised in Mumbai, Geeta married and continued to live in the bustling city. Her father worked for the Mumbai Metropolitan Municipality, while her mother was a home chef. Kamalabai’s tiffin service, catering to about 20 customers, laid the foundation for Geeta’s culinary skills. As a child, Geeta helped her mother in the kitchen, unknowingly preparing for her future career.

In 2016, after her husband lost his job, Geeta decided to start her business from home. With an initial investment of just Rs 5,000, she began selling traditional Maharashtrian dishes like Modak, Puran Poli, Chakli, Pohe, and Chivda. Her cooking quickly gained popularity, and her customer base grew steadily. Today, Patil Kaki serves over 3,000 customers annually, with an impressive turnover of more than Rs 3 crores.

Overcoming Challenges During the Pandemic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Geeta’s business was thriving. However, the lockdown brought everything to a halt, and she had to pivot to stay afloat. With her 20-year-old son’s help, Geeta launched an online platform under the brand name Patil Kaki. The website allowed her to reach a wider audience, and her business grew rapidly.

During this period, Geeta also extended support to other women by providing them with employment opportunities. As the demand for her products increased, she moved her operations to a larger facility and expanded her team.

A Modern Family Enterprise

Today, Patil Kaki employs over 50 people. Geeta’s son Vineet and his friend Darsheel manage the online platform, ensuring seamless operations. The business received a significant boost when it secured an investment of Rs 40 lakh on Shark Tank India.

Geeta Patil’s journey from a small home kitchen to building a multi-crore business is truly inspiring. Her determination, resourcefulness, and willingness to adapt have made her a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.