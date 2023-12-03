People have endrosed PM Modi's work: Bawankule reacts after BJP sweeps Assembly elections

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), has set ambitious electoral goals. The alliance aims to secure more than 45 Lok Sabha seats out of 48 in the state and 225 assembly segments in the upcoming elections, according to a report in PTI. With the BJP registering a comprehensive victory over Congress in the assembly elections, Maharashtra party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday expressed confidence that the ‘Mahayuti’ will win more than 45 seats in the western state in the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, he also said that the ‘Mahayuti’, which comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), will win around 225 assembly seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections which are also due in 2024. The state assembly has 288 seats.BJP workers in Nagpur celebrated by bursting firecrackers. Bawankule said the party workers are happy as the people have endorsed the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the result of welfare schemes for the poor and women empowerment schemes launched by PM Modi, he said. All the communities, including tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have supported the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP’s vote share has also gone up in Telangana, he said.“There is a similar atmosphere in Maharashtra where the Mahayuti under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 48 in the state). The Mahayuti will also win around 225 assembly seats in Maharashtra (out of the total 288), such is the situation in the state,” Bawankule said. This is a huge defeat for the Congress and they should accept it, he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on thanked the ‘janta janardhan’ for BJP's victory in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while vowing for continued support to Telangana, where the saffron party could manage to put a minimal impact amid a two-way battle between BRS and Congress.



