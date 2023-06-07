People may consider if Opposition comes up with credible alternative in 2024 LS elections: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stressing that the decision on the new Parliament building could have been taken through dialogue with political parties, said If the Opposition comes up with a credible alternative ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, people may consider it.

Sharad Pawar was speaking in a Sauhard Baithak (meeting to foster amity) at Mahatma Gandhi Mission University in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. Speaking about next year’s general elections, he said, My concern is if people will have the same approach for the (2024) Lok Sabha elections as they have for states (assembly polls). If the Opposition unites and offers a credible alternative, people may consider it. If the Opposition doesn’t move wisely, it can’t expect people to think of a different choice on their own, he said.

If rulers accept the policy of peacefulness and dialogue, one can come up with a solution for any issue, he said. Today, the situation (in the country) is really worrying, said Pawar. He cited the example of developments over the Babri Masjid issue when Chandra Shekhar was the prime minister. The then PM called Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and me to find a way out over the Babri issue through dialogue. While both (Hindu and Muslim sides) wanted to resolve it through talks, the government collapsed, he said.

NCP leader said rulers and administrators should work with the thinking that everyone is ours and deliver the message effectively. Else, wrong things will happen. In the recent period, such things are happening in many places, Pawar said. He also expressed concerns over attacks on Muslims and Christians. The picture in the country today makes me worry about Muslims and Christians. In many states, churches are being attacked. Christians are peaceful and they never take an extreme stand, he said.